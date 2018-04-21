UFC Fight Night 128 start time -- Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza live stream, fight card
A pair of top lightweights throw down in Atlantic City on Saturday night
UFC's daunting schedule hits New Jersey on Saturday night when a pair of top lightweights take center stage in Atlantic City with Kevin Lee facing off with Edson Barboza. Plus, a pair of top featherweights in Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson meet in the co-main event.
Despite coming in one pound over the 155.9-pound limit on Friday, Lee will still square off with Barboza on Saturday night in an important fight for the landscape of the 155-pound division. Both fighters are coming off disappointing losses in their last bouts to two of the top fighters in the weightclass in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Meanwhile, Edgar makes his return just six weeks after suffering a brutal first-round knockout loss to Brian Ortega at UFC 222. It was the first time in his professional career that Edgar had been stopped in a fight.
Swanson's last loss also came at the hands of Ortega, losing by second-round submission. While both fighters are coming off of losses, a win on Saturday night could quickly vault them back into title contention. After announcing Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for UFC 226 in July, you never know when an injury could pop up and vault you into a title fight.
Here's a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada. Note: Leslie Smith vs. Aspen Ladd and Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki were canceled after Ladd missed weight and Bibulatov suffered an injury.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Kevin Lee -155
Edson Barboza +125
Lightweight
Frankie Edgar -230
Cub Swanson +180
Featherweight
Justin Willis -340
Chase Sherman +260
Heavyweight
Thiago Santos -185
David Branch +150
Middleweight
Aljamain Sterling -120
Brett Johns -110
Bantamweight
Dan Hooker -350
Jim Miller +265
Lightweight
Ryan LaFlare -160
Alex Garcia +130
Welterweight
Luan Chagas -120
Siyar Bahadurzada -110
Welterweight
Corey Anderson -140
Patrick Cummins +110
Light heavyweight
Ricky Simon -150
Merab Dvalishvili +120
Bantamweight
Tony Martin -250
Keita Nakamura +195
Welterweight
Here's all the info you need yo catch the action live on TV or streaming online.
UFC Fight Night 128 viewing information
Date: Saturday, April 21
Time: Early Prelims -- 6:30 p.m. ET | Prelims -- 8 p.m. ET | Main card -- 10 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Go
TV: FS1 (check local listings)
-
