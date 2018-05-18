UFC Fight Night 129 at Santiago DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks

Before you set your daily fantasy sports lineup on DraftKings for UFC's Fight Night 129 in Santiago, Chile on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.



He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in NFL, NBA, NASCAR, golf and NHL. He's been all over his recent UFC picks as well.



For UFC 224 at Rio last week, McClure locked in Amanda Nunes at $9,500 on DraftKings. The result: Nunes defeated Raquel Pennington via TKO in the fifth round. Anybody who had Nunes in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable DFS night.



Now, he has set his sights on Santiago and revealed his optimal DFS lineup for UFC Fight Night 129. He's sharing that lineup only over at SportsLine.



One fighter McClure absolutely loves for Saturday: Tatiana Suarez at $9,300 on DraftKings.



"Suarez is the massive favorite now after opening around even money at some books," McClure told SportsLine. "Suarez should have no trouble getting takedowns and racking up points. Don't fade Suarez."



Another pick that McClure is all over for Saturday: Veronica Macedo, who is only $7,000 on DraftKings.



Macedo is a Vegas underdog even though she's taking on an opponent in Andrea Lee who is participating in her first UFC event. McClure is looking for Macedo, who has dropped from 135 to 125 pounds for this fight, to have the edge in speed. Lock her in as a strong value play this week.



McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is set for a dominant performance because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in DFS or going home with nothing.



So what UFC Fight Night 129 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value picks are the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal lineups for UFC Fight Night 129 at Santiago, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.