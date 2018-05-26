UFC Fight Night 130: Darren Till misses weight ahead of fight with Stephen Thompson

As it stands right now, the main event bout of UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool on Sunday pitting Darren Till against Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson will still be going down -- it's just some terms will have to be met for it to take place. That's because the hometown hero Till (16-0-1) missed the required 171-pound weight limit during the early weigh-ins on Saturday, coming in at 174.5 for the welterweight clash. Till was awarded extra time for another attempt but still came in over the limit.

Despite the latest missed cut by a main card UFC fighter, the fight is still slated to happen. According to John Morgan of MMA Junkie, if the main event stays as is for Liverpool, then Till must forfeit 30 percent of his purse to Thompson. What's more, Till will be required to weigh-in one more final on Sunday and cannot tip the scale at more than 188 pounds. Should all go smoothly during the final weigh-in, then we'll have the scheduled main event on our hands.

Fight is on. Till can’t weigh over 188 at 1 pm tomorrow, forfeits 30 percent of purse, all to Wonderboy. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 26, 2018

While the weight mishap isn't necessarily a good look for Till, 2018 so far would tell you that this is a good thing for the Liverpool native. So far this year, fighters that have missed weight are 6-0 on a UFC main card.

UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool goes down on Sunday inside the SSE Arena and will air live beginning at 1 p.m. ET here in the United States on FS1.