UFC Fight Night 130 results: Darren Till shocks Stephen Thompson with decision win

Darren Till is now a man to worried about at 170 pounds. "The Gorilla" called for a top opponent in the welterweight division, got his wish, and put on a so-so performance in scoring a decision win over "Wonderboy" on Sunday night in front of his hometown fans in Liverpool.

Till, who won on all three judges scorecards 48-47, 49-46, 49-46, outlanded Thompson 40-31 over the 25-minute fight, but the first three rounds of the bout drew comparisons to Thompson's second bout with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. CBS Sports scored the fight 48-47 for Thompson.

Wonderboy did a good job throughout the fight of keeping the distance and keeping Till guessing by changing stances and creating awkward angles. He landed well in the second and third rounds with his counterstrikes that Till did not seem prepared for.

The action continued to be slow through the third and fourth rounds, with the crowd seeming to pop every time Till even moved toward Thompson with the intention of throwing a punch. Thompson accidentally poked Till in the eye just before the end of the third and landed a clean shot just before the bell.

Till's best success came in the fifth round when he finally pressured Thompson against the cage and landed an overhand left hook that dropped Wonderboy.

After getting the win, Till absolutely lost his mind in front of his hometown crowd. In a post-fight interview that was mostly censored on TV, Till told his doubters to "say what now!"

He seemed pretty eager to get to his post-fight festivities at the local pub.