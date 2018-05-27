UFC Fight Night 130 start time -- Till vs. Thompson: Watch live, stream online, odds

The UFC will make its first-ever trip to Liverpool, England on Sunday to present to us the UFC Fight Night 130 fight card. Not only is the event significant because of the trip to Liverpool, but also because one of the headliners is entering as a hometown hero.

In the main event on Sunday, Liverpool's own Darren Till will look to keep his undefeated record intact and climb up the rankings even more when he takes on former welterweight title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. The 25-year-old Till moved his record to 16-0 last October at UFC Fight Night 118 with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the first round.

Till, however, missed weight on Saturday for the event, coming in at 3.5 pounds over the 171 limit. He was forced to forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse and had to weigh in again on Sunday at less than 188 pounds, per an agreement with Thompson's team. Till made it successfully at 187.3, so the main event will continue as scheduled.

Thompson (14-2), the No. 1-ranked contender, is looking to continue his bounce back since he unsuccessfully challenged champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 209 in March 2017. At UFC 217 last November, Thompson got back on the winning track when he defeated Jorge Masdival via unanimous decision. Now, the 35-year-old Thompson must try and hold off one of the fastest-rising contenders in the UFC with the crowd firmly against him.

Below is all the information you need to watch UFC Liverpool on Sunday.

UFC Liverpool viewing information

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

UFC Liverpool main card, odds