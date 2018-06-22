UFC Fight Night 132 -- Cerrone vs. Edwards: Start time, fight card, watch live stream online
All the info you need to catch the UFC Fight Night card Saturday morning from Singapore
We have one UFC Fight Night stop to make on the road to UFC 226 on July 7, and that detour comes to us Saturday morning with the UFC Fight Night 132 event live from Singapore. This event will feature a four-fight main card, with a welterweight showdown set to headline the event.
In the main event, the always charismatic Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone will look to pick up his second consecutive victory when he takes on Leon Edwards. Cerrone is coming off a first-round TKO win over Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 126 back in February, while Edwards has been on a winning streak for just a bit longer. As a matter of fact, the 26-year-old Edwards has been victorious in his last five UFC fights, with his last win coming over Peter Sobotta via third-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 127 this past March.
Serving as the co-main event of the card, former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux will look to get back into the win column when he takes on Tyson Pedro in light heavyweight action.
Below is all the information you need for the UFC Fight Night 132 event set to take place on Saturday morning. This card will not air on television, as it's exclusive to the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.
UFC Fight Night 132 viewing information
Date: Saturday, June 23
Time: 8 a.m. ET
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC Singapore main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Leon Edwards -200
Donald Cerrone +160
Welterweight
Tyson Pedro -135
Ovince Saint Preux +105
Light heavyweight
Jessica-Rose Clark -140
Jessica Eye +110
Women's flyweight
Li Jingliang -310
Daichi Abe +240
Welterweight
