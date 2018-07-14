UFC Fight Night 133 -- dos Santos vs. Ivanov: Fight card, start time, watch live stream online
All the information you need to catch the UFC Fight Night card from Boise
Just one week after the history-making UFC 226 card, it's time to get right back into the action with UFC Fight Night 133. This latest UFC Fight Night event will take place in Boise, Idaho, with a former heavyweight champion returning to the Octagon to headline the card.
In the main event of UFC Boise, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will make his return and look to get back into the win column when he takes on former World Series of Fighting heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov. Dos Santos is aiming to rebound from his last fight where he was made quick work of by former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the first round back at UFC 211 in May 2017. The former heavyweight king dos Santos was originally scheduled to fight again last September against Francis Ngannou, but he was pulled from the bout for a potential USADA violation. He was cleared to return this past April. Ivanov is looking to make a huge statement in his debut by spoiling the return to the Octagon of dos Santos.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
In the co-main event, the welterweight that some seem to love to hate, Sage Northcutt, will attempt to extend his winning streak to three fights when he takes on Zak Ottow.
It should be another exciting night of fights, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC Fight Night 133 card from Boise this weekend.
How to watch UFC Fight Night 133
Date: Saturday, July 14
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
UFC Fight Night 133 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Junior dos Santos -185
Blagoy Ivanov +150
Heavyweight
Sage Northcutt -150
Zak Ottow +120
Welterweight
Dennis Bermudez -235
Rick Glenn +185
Featherweight
Randy Brown -125
Niko Price -105
Welterweight
Chad Mendes -235
Myles Jury +185
Featherweight
Marion Reneau -130
Cat Zingano +100
Women's bantamweight
-
Cormier, Romero banter on Twitter
The new dual champion doesn't seem interested in obliging Romero's request
-
Why UFC should consider a Grand Prix
Sure Cormier-Lesnar could be interesting, but it only makes the championship more hollow
-
Jones' manager expects USADA answer soon
"Bones" could know his fate sooner rather than later
-
Brock Lesnar eligible for January return
Lesnar will likely have a heavyweight title match waiting for him upon his return
-
Stipe Miocic calls for rematch with DC
Miocic probably does deserve the shot at regaining the championship
-
MMA: Cormier, Lesnar, 226
This week's podcast breaks down a tremendous UFC 226 event and the fireworks that concluded...