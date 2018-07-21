UFC Fight Night 134 at Hamburg DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks

Before you set your daily fantasy sports lineup on DraftKings for UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in NFL, NBA, NASCAR, golf and NHL. He has been all over his recent UFC DFS picks as well.



For UFC Fight Night 133 at Boise last week, McClure locked Junior Dos Santos in at $8,700 on DraftKings. The result: He defeated Blagoy Ivanov via fifth-round decision in the heavyweight main event, and anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable night.



Now, McClure has set his sights on UFC at Hamburg and revealed his optimal DFS lineup. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



One fighter McClure absolutely loves this week: Anthony Smith at $8,700 on DraftKings.



"Smith is the large favorite in the main event," McClure told SportsLine. "He will be popular, but he's not someone you really want to fade considering the strong inside-the-distance odds against Rua."



Another pick McClure is all over for UFC Fight Night 134: Manny Bermudez at $9,200 on DraftKings.



"Bermudez is also a large favorite with appealing inside-the-distance odds," McClure said. "Bermudez will be looking to finish off Grant via early submission in this fight. At $9,200, Bermudez is the most expensive fighter I will own."



McClure is also targeting an undervalued fighter he says has a strong chance to end his fight early. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in DFS or going home with nothing.



So what UFC Fight Night 134 DFS lineup should you enter? And what value picks are the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal lineups for UFC Fight Night 134, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.