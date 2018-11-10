UFC Fight Night 139 -- Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez : Fight start time, card, odds, live stream online

All the information you need to catch the historic 25th anniversary card

Saturday night's UFC card will be a time of celebration. The promotion will touch down in Denver as the year comes to a close to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Some of the biggest names in history will be in attendance to take part in the festivities, and notable fighters will be in competition to entertain the crowd on Saturday night. 

The main event of the 25th anniversary show sees the return of one of the most entertaining fighters UFC has ever seen as"Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung takes on Yair Rodriguez -- who is replacing an injured Frankie Edgar -- in a featherweight bout. Jung made his return to the Octagon after four years away last February in thrilling fashion, showing everyone he still has it with a first-round KO win over Dennis Bermudez. Rodriguez has also been away from competition for over a year, suffering a TKO loss to Edgar at UFC 211 last May in his last fight. 

How to watch UFC Denver

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)    

UFC Denver fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight Class

Chan Sung Jung -125

Yair Rodriguez -105

Featherweight

Mike Perry -210

Donald Cerrone +170

Welterweight

Germaine de Randamie -190

Raquel Pennington +155

Women's Bantamweight

Beneil Dariush -155

Thiago Moises +125

Lightweight

Mayce Barber -450

Hannah Cifers 

Women's Strawweight

Luis Pena -175

Michael Trizano +145

Lightweight

