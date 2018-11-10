UFC Fight Night 139 -- Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez: Start time, fight card, odds, live stream online
All the information you need to catch the historic 25th anniversary card
Saturday night's UFC card will be a time of celebration. The promotion will touch down in Denver as the year comes to a close to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Some of the biggest names in history will be in attendance to take part in the festivities, and notable fighters will be in competition to entertain the crowd on Saturday night.
The main event of the 25th anniversary show sees the return of one of the most entertaining fighters UFC has ever seen as"Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung takes on Yair Rodriguez -- who is replacing an injured Frankie Edgar -- in a featherweight bout. Jung made his return to the Octagon after four years away last February in thrilling fashion, showing everyone he still has it with a first-round KO win over Dennis Bermudez. Rodriguez has also been away from competition for over a year, suffering a TKO loss to Edgar at UFC 211 last May in his last fight.
Plus, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone makes his return to the Octagon, looking to get back on the winning side when he faces "Platinum" Mike Perry. Cerrone has lost four of his last five bouts while Perry got back on the winning side in his last bout at UFC 226.
How to watch UFC Denver
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
UFC Denver fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Yair Rodriguez -120
Chan Sung Jung -110
Featherweight
Mike Perry -205
Donald Cerrone +165
Welterweight
Germaine de Randamie -210
Raquel Pennington +170
Women's bantamweight
Beneil Dariush -155
Thiago Moises +125
Lightweight
Mayce Barber -450
Hannah Cifers +325
Women's strawweight
Luis Pena -170
Michael Trizano +140
Lightweight
-
