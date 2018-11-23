UFC Fight Night 141 prediction -- Francis Ngannou vs. Curtis Blaydes fight card, odds, start time

When UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou looks back at the last 12 months of his fighting career, there have been enough highs and lows to resemble a roller coaster track.

A native of Cameroon, Ngannou (11-3) scored quite possibly the most violent one-punch knockout in UFC history last December against Alistair Overeem and was hailed as MMA's answer to Mike Tyson when he was fast-tracked into a title shot just one month later.

But the UFC's hope of creating an overnight sensation -- one armed with an inspiring backstory of having overcome being homeless in France before the start of his career -- came to a screeching halt when Stipe Miocic survived an early storm to expose and embarrass him over five rounds at UFC 220. Six months later, Ngannou was nearly booed out of the building following a lifeless decision loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226.

"This year for me was the learning year," Ngannou told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "It was [a] building year and the year that would build me the most."

The 32-year-old Ngannou returns to the Octagon on Saturday in a rematch against the surging Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Beijing (6:30 a.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass) at a bit of a crossroads in his young career. A win would put him right back in line for a title shot in a thin division while a third straight loss might be the knockout blow in the transformation of "The Predator" from dangerously hot prospect to a certified bust.

Not only must Ngannou repair his name by proving he has evolved and learned from his pair of disappointing defeats, he could also use a victory to help repair a reputation that was challenged by his own employer in the aftermath of his loss to Lewis.

Even though both fighters should've been to blame for such a boring and passive performance in their co-main event spot in July, Dana White seemed to absolve Lewis that same night while mentioning the back injury he was nursing. Ngannou, on the other hand, was straight up called out by White at the post-fight press conference when the UFC president blamed him for an out of control ego.

"Dana don't know nothing about me so what he said is his problem," Ngannou said. "That is something that I learned to not give much attention about what people say. It doesn't matter. Just do what you do. Sometimes you do well and sometimes you do wrong, but you have to just be able to deal with yourself and move forward."

What Ngannou is willing to admit about the Lewis fight is that he wasn't mentally where he needed to be.

"I was there in the Octagon physically but I wasn't there," Ngannou said. "I walked to the Octagon but I didn't walk to the Octagon with the idea to win and fight my opponent. There was a fight within myself after everything that had happened."

Ngannou was referencing the fact that he entered the Miocic fight earlier that year focused exclusively on knocking the former champion out in the first round. When he was unable to do so and was left with an empty gas tank, little ground experience and four rounds of hell to come. The experience taught him a lesson in which he ultimately overcompensated for against Lewis.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Curtis Blaydes -210 Francis Ngannou +170 Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich -135 Alistair Overeem -105 Heavyweight Song Yadong -450 Vince Morales +325 Bantamweight Li Jingliang -175 David Zawada +145 Welterweight

"The plan [against Lewis] was be patient and don't go as hard as you did in the fight against Stipe and I put that in my mind that I had time," Ngannou said. "So throughout the fight I knew that I had time. Even when the referee stopped the fight [to close] the third round, I kept asking myself, 'What is happening here? Is it over or what?' So I wasn't there [mentally]. The fact against Stipe affected me."

Had Ngannou been given the decision in a fight that neither competitor had done enough to confidently claim they had won, it's interesting to ponder where Ngannou would be right now. Lewis rode the momentum of the win to dramatically knock out Alexander Volkov in October before receiving an instant title shot against new champion Daniel Cormier that he lost one month later.

"The audience was expecting too much," Ngannou said about the boos he received in the Lewis fight. "I even think that's why the judges gave him the fight because they were disappointed about me and not him. They were disappointed for me for not being entertaining and it's totally understandable.

"Of course, I did have a tough moment [emotionally] after the fight but that's what makes fighters and what makes tough men. That's the story of my life. I am used to this kind of situation."

Blaydes (10-1, 1 NC) lost to Ngannou via second-round TKO in his UFC debut in April 2016. Despite the fact that the 6-foot-4 Blaydes had more success than any of Ngannou's early UFC opponents by relying on his wrestling, the cageside doctor stopped the fight due to a bad cut.

Two years later, Blaydes hasn't lost in six fights and finds himself potentially on the verge of his own title shot after wins over Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. But don't expect Ngannou to be looking for a highlight-reel knockout to win back his good name.

"We both know each other so this fight is going to be much different from the first one," Ngannou said. "I would like [a knockout] but that's not that I'm going for. This is what I did against Stipe, which is to go in there to knock him out which is something that never happened before. The knockouts always came by themselves. I would never go in there to try and knock them out before that.

"The most important thing for me is to win the fight and not what people are going to say. I'm 32 years' old and have only been doing this sport for five years. I have a long time ahead and just need to be patient to do what is needed."

Prediction

Despite Ngannou's destructive power, he will have his work cut out in terms of proving he has added anything to his almost remedial level ground game that Miocic exposed. Considering Blaydes had success in controlling him on the ground in their first fight, look for him to do the same again in the rematch.

Ngannou will always be dangerous when both fighters are on their feet but it's Blaydes who has evolved at a much more rapid pace since his entrance to UFC and has shown a sneaky good striking game to round out his skill set.

It will be up to Ngannou to find a balance between his last two defeats of being overly aggressive and too patient. He'll have an extra two rounds to work with thanks to this being a five-round main event although the jury remains out whether either of them will have the stamina to be effective late.

Pick: Blades by UD5