UFC Fight Night 141 results: Francis Ngannou finishes off Curtis Blaydes in just 44 seconds

Talk of Francis Ngannou's demise has been greatly exaggerated. 'The Predator' came into his rematch with Curtis Blaydes in China on Saturday riding a two-fight losing streak where his skill looked remedial at best. But in the main event of UFC Fight Night 141, Ngannou showed off the power that made him famous early on in his career by stopping Blaydes in 44 seconds of the first round.

Ngannou smashed Blaydes with a huge overhand right that sent 'Razor' face first to the canvas. Ngannou followed up quickly with additional shots as Blaydes tried to scramble to his feet, but continued to drop with more shots reigning down. Ngannou took Blaydes' back and continued his onslaught, connecting with a left hand that put Blaydes back on the canvas one last time before the referee called a stop to the bout.

After the win, Ngannou (12-3, 8 KOs) called for his shot against some more of the heavyweight division's top fighters, still pushing for his rematch against former champion Stipe Miocic.

"Junior dos Santos owes me one fight and then I'm looking for Alexander Volkov. Also a revenge against Stipe Miocic. That fight, I didn't do well and I really want to fix it."