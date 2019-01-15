UFC Fight Night 143 fight card, odds: T.J. Dillashaw favored to become dual-champ in Brooklyn

Oddsmakers see the bantamweight champion adding to his collection on Saturday

A new era is set to begin for UFC on Saturday. Inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, UFC Fight Night 143 will take place, marking the promotion's first event broadcast on an ESPN platform. And to get the ESPN era kicked off for UFC, a significant champion vs. champion showdown is set to headline the historic card which will air on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. 

The main event on Saturday sees reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw step down a weight class to take on flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound title. This will mark the first defense of the flyweight championship for Cejudo since he shocked the world last year by ending the historic reign of Demetrious Johnson, while Dillashaw certainly solidified himself as the best bantamweight in the promotion with a second consecutive knockout victory over rival Cody Garbrandt. Both of those fights went down last August at UFC 227, so these two champs have virtually been on a collision course with one another for the past five months. It all comes to a head on Saturday night in Brooklyn. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC Fight Night 143 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC Fight Night 143 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight class

T.J. Dillashaw -200

Henry Cejudo +160

UFC flyweight title

Greg Hardy -550

Allen Crowder +375

Heavyweight

Gregor Gillespie -550

Yancy Mediros +375

Lightweight

Joseph Benavidez -240

Dustin Ortiz +190

Flyweight

Paige VanZant -160

Rachael Ostovich +130

Women's flyweight

Glover Teixeira -130

Karl Roberson +100

Light heavyweight

Alexander Hernandez -200

Donald Cerrone +160

Lightweight

Ariane Lipski -225

Joanne Calderwood +175

Women's flyweight

Alonzo Menifield -270Vinicius Castro +210Light heavyweight
TE Edwards -140Dennis Bermudez +110Lightweight
Geoff Neal -175Belal Muhammad +145Welterweight
Randy Brown -280Chance RencountreWelterweight 

