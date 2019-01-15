UFC Fight Night 143 fight card, odds: T.J. Dillashaw favored to become dual-champ in Brooklyn
Oddsmakers see the bantamweight champion adding to his collection on Saturday
A new era is set to begin for UFC on Saturday. Inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, UFC Fight Night 143 will take place, marking the promotion's first event broadcast on an ESPN platform. And to get the ESPN era kicked off for UFC, a significant champion vs. champion showdown is set to headline the historic card which will air on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.
The main event on Saturday sees reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw step down a weight class to take on flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound title. This will mark the first defense of the flyweight championship for Cejudo since he shocked the world last year by ending the historic reign of Demetrious Johnson, while Dillashaw certainly solidified himself as the best bantamweight in the promotion with a second consecutive knockout victory over rival Cody Garbrandt. Both of those fights went down last August at UFC 227, so these two champs have virtually been on a collision course with one another for the past five months. It all comes to a head on Saturday night in Brooklyn.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC Fight Night 143 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC Fight Night 143 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
T.J. Dillashaw -200
Henry Cejudo +160
UFC flyweight title
Greg Hardy -550
Allen Crowder +375
Heavyweight
Gregor Gillespie -550
Yancy Mediros +375
Lightweight
Joseph Benavidez -240
Dustin Ortiz +190
Flyweight
Paige VanZant -160
Rachael Ostovich +130
Women's flyweight
Glover Teixeira -130
Karl Roberson +100
Light heavyweight
Alexander Hernandez -200
Donald Cerrone +160
Lightweight
Ariane Lipski -225
Joanne Calderwood +175
Women's flyweight
|Alonzo Menifield -270
|Vinicius Castro +210
|Light heavyweight
|TE Edwards -140
|Dennis Bermudez +110
|Lightweight
|Geoff Neal -175
|Belal Muhammad +145
|Welterweight
|Randy Brown -280
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
