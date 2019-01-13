UFC Fight Night 143 fight card: TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo, Greg Hardy headline ESPN debut in Brooklyn

The year 2019 will be a year of change for UFC, as the promotion will be settling in with its new television partner in ESPN. That partnership will officially begin on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn with the UFC Fight Night 143 event set to air on the ESPN+ streaming service, a card which is headlined by a massive champion vs. champion showdown.

In the main event inside Barclays Center, reigning bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will actually move down a weight class as he challenges current flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. With the future of the UFC flyweight division very much up in the air at the moment, there's no telling how the result of this bout will affect the future of the division. But what we do know is that this is a fight that fans have been looking forward to for quite a while, and there's few better options for a main event to get the partnership with ESPN rolling here in 2019.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Also on the card in Brooklyn, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy will be making his promotional debut in the co-main event and mainstream women's sensation Paige VanZant will be in action as well.

Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC Fight Night 143 as it's shaped out to this point, with the event just a few weeks away.

UFC Fight Night 143 fight card