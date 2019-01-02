UFC Fight Night 143 fight card: TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo headlines ESPN debut in Brooklyn
The champion vs. champion superfight highlights the promotion's ESPN debut
The year 2019 will be a year of change for UFC, as the promotion will be settling in with its new television partner in ESPN. That partnership will officially begin on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn with the UFC Fight Night 143 event set to air on the ESPN+ streaming service, a card which is headlined by a massive champion vs. champion showdown.
In the main event inside Barclays Center, reigning bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will actually move down a weight class as he challenges current flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. With the future of the UFC flyweight division very much up in the air at the moment, there's no telling how the result of this bout will affect the future of the division. But what we do know is that this is a fight that fans have been looking forward to for quite a while, and there's few better options for a main event to get the partnership with ESPN rolling here in 2019.
Also on the card in Brooklyn, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy will be making his promotional debut in the co-main event and mainstream women's sensation Paige VanZant will be in action as well.
Below, you can have a look at the entire UFC Fight Night 143 as it's shaped out to this point, with the event just a few weeks away.
UFC Fight Night 143 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Henry Cejudo (c) vs. TJ Dillashaw
UFC flyweight title
Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder
Heavyweight
Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros
Lightweight
Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz
Flyweight
Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
Women's flyweight
Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba
Light heavyweight
Alexander Hernandez vs. Donald Cerrone
Lightweight
Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski
Women's flyweight
Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro
Light heavyweight
John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen
Bantamweight
Dennis Bermudez vs. TE Edwards
Lightweight
|Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
