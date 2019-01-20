UFC Fight Night 143 results: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone gets TKO win, calls for shot at Conor McGregor
Cerrone's move back to lightweight is proving to be a smart one
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone recently made the decision to head back to the lightweight ranks, and thus far, that move has proved to be a sound one. In the main event of the preliminary card portion of UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn on Saturday night, Cerrone made easy work of Alexander Hernandez with a TKO victory in Round 2.
Hernandez began the first few seconds of the fight strong, but Cerrone settled in from there and never looked back. Throughout a good portion of the first round, Cerrone punished Hernandez with jabs, inflicting major damage to his opponent's face. The writing was on the wall from there, and Cerrone finished Hernandez in brutal fashion with a head kick followed up by some brutal elbow and fist strikes before the fight was called by the referee.
"It feels good being back at 155. The old man's still got it. I wanted to let them know Cowboy's back," Cerrone said. "When I left, I was ranked No. 2. Now, I come out and I'm in the blue corner. I haven't walked out in the blue corner in years. I even told myself in the cage, 'You're in the corner, that's so weird.' I have to start it again and crawl my way through the fire."
This victory at 155 pounds on Saturday night in Brooklyn comes on the heels of Cerrone impressively submitting Mike Perry in November 2018. The veteran has had no issues with the move down from 170 pounds to this point, and with the whispers already existing, one could possibly assume he's getting ever closer to the Conor McGregor showdown that he's been craving. And, in good news for Cerrone's aspirations, it certainly seems that the former lightweight champion is finally on board, as well.
"I want top five now. I'll take Conor if he agrees to it," Cerrone said. "I'm coming for the belt. I'm on a roll. Here I come."
