UFC Fight Night 143 results: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone makes easy work of Alexander Hernandez

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone recently made the decision to head back to the lightweight ranks, and thus far, that move has proved to be a sound one. In the main event of the preliminary card portion of UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn on Saturday night, Cerrone made easy work of Alexander Hernandez with a TKO victory in Round 2.

Hernandez began the first few seconds of the fight strong, but Cerrone settled in from there and never looked back. Throughout a good portion of the first round, Cerrone punished Hernandez with jabs, inflicting major damage to his opponent's face. The writing was on the wall from there, and Cerrone finished Hernandez in brutal fashion with a head kick followed up by some brutal elbow and fist strikes before the fight was called by the referee.

This victory at 155 pounds on Saturday night in Brooklyn comes on the heels of Cerrone impressively submitting Mike Perry in November 2018. The veteran has had no issues with the move down from 170 pounds to this point, and with the whispers already existing, one could possibly assume he's getting ever closer to the Conor McGregor showdown that he's been craving. And, in good news for Cerrone's aspirations, it certainly seems that the former lightweight champion is finally on board, as well.

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

