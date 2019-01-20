UFC Fight Night 143 results: Former NFL star Greg Hardy disqualified in debut vs. Allen Crowder

While UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn on Saturday night features a champion vs. champion main event, maybe an even more prevalent story to some was the controversial debut of former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy. Given his history with domestic violence incidents coupled with the inclusion of Rachael Ostovich -- a recent victim of domestic violence -- on the card, Hardy was stealing storylines leading into the first UFC event on ESPN. Taking on Allen Crowder in the co-main event, most suspected that Hardy would easily move to 4-0 in his young career with yet another quick knockout victory, thus further pushing him up the ladder to the dismay of many.

Well not only did Hardy lose in his UFC debut, the manner in which he suffered his first defeat will have us talking for a while to come. In the second round on Saturday as he battled to survive against Crowder, who was getting the better of him to that point, Hardy was disqualified for striking Crowder with an illegal knee as he was downed on the mat. Whether it was intentional or simply inexperience, it was clearly an illegal knee from Hardy that could have done some severe permanent damage to his opponent.

Crowder was awarded the victory via disqualification.

Crowder talking to Hardy in the Octagon, then lands a flurry of punches on him! Wow! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Iaoq01D96X — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Referee Dan Miragliotta was clearly upset with Hardy's decision and immediately told the judges he was awarding Crowder the DQ win if he was unable to continue. Fans booed Hardy as he made his way out of the Octagon.

With the disqualification verdict, Hardy drops to 3-1 in his professional career, and there are some questions that the former NFL defensive end will now need to answer regarding his actions inside the Octagon in the co-main event in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Click here for complete results from UFC Fight Night 143