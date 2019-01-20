UFC Fight Night 143 results -- Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw: Live updates, highlights, fight card

UFC is all about making history as of late, and Saturday night, the first major event of 2019 has the potential to give us just that. Not only will the promotion be kickstarting its new partnership with ESPN with UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn set to be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform, but we may witness yet another simultaneous two-division champion crowned in the main event.

Reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will be stepping down a weight class to challenge flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, and while nothing has been confirmed, the life of the 125-pound division may be on the line in addition to Cejudo's title. Dillashaw is aiming to become the fourth simultaneous two-division champion on Saturday night inside the Barclays Center, joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and, most recently, Amanda Nunes.

The co-main event for the first ESPN showing brings some controversy along with it. Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy, who has been marred by serious domestic violence allegations in the past, will be making his promotional debut at heavyweight. Rachael Ostovich, a recent victim of domestic violence, will also take part in the main card when she squares off with media darling Paige VanZant.

UFC Fight Night 143 card/results

Henry Cejudo (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw -- UFC flyweight title

Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy -- Heavyweight

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros -- Lightweight

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz -- Flyweight

Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant -- Women's flyweight

Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke)

Donald Cerrone def. Alexander Hernandez via second-round TKO (strikes)

