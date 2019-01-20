UFC Fight Night 143 results, highlights: Henry Cejudo retains over TJ Dillashaw with first-round TKO

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo was highly confident heading into his title defense on Saturday night in Brooklyn at UFC Fight Night 143 against reigning bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. It didn't take long to figure out just why Cejudo didn't seem worried about the challenge he'd be facing against the man some consider to be the best bantamweight of all time.

Just 32 seconds into the first round, Cejudo earned a more-than-convincing TKO victory over Dillashaw to retain the flyweight championship and possibly keep the 125-pound division alive. Cejudo barely missed Dillashaw with a kick attempt, but the strikes that would follow were enough for the referee to abruptly bring the fight to a close as Dillashaw became to first fighter in UFC history to unsuccessfully challenge for the right to be called a dual-champion.

"I busted my butt my whole life. I was able to beat one of the greatest of all time. It's surreal, it really is," Cejudo said immediately following the victory.

As a dejected -- and possibly stunned, as well -- Dillashaw looked on from the cage, Cejudo did say that he'd be willing to run this all back at 135 pounds somewhere down the line. It was the fifth-fastest TKO in UFC history.

"TJ, we can do it again. This time we'll do it at 135 pounds. I'll give you another shot at 135 pounds," Cejudo said.

Cejudo also turned his attention to UFC president Dana White amid all the talk that the flyweight division is on life support. In addition to Cejudo telling White that it's time to talk about him being compensated properly for his recent efforts, which of course includes ending the historic reign of former champion Demetrious Johnson, he also reiterated one more time that he performed on Saturday night in Brooklyn not just for himself, but for all the other competitors within the 125-pound ranks who have presumably been concerned about their futures.

"Uncle Dana, where are you, Uncle Dana? Where are you hiding now?" Cejudo said. "I came here guys. This victory, and I've said it before, it was much bigger than me. This was for the flyweights."

UFC Fight Night 143 card/results

Henry Cejudo (c) def. T.J. Dillashaw via first-round TKO (strikes)

Allen Crowder def. Greg Hardy via second-round disqualification (illegal knees)

Gregor Gillespie def. Yancy Medeiros via second-round TKO (strikes)

Joseph Benavidez def. Dustin Ortiz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich via second-round submission (armbar)

Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke)

Donald Cerrone def. Alexander Hernandez via second-round TKO (strikes)

UFC Fight Night 143 updates, highlights

