UFC Fight Night 143 results: Paige VanZant submits Rachael Ostovich with brutal armbar

Paige VanZant has not competed inside a UFC Octagon since her January 2018 loss to Jessica-Rose Clark in her flyweight debut, a loss that would be her second straight. Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn, VanZant not only ended her year-long layoff from competition, but she also put an end to that small losing streak in emphatic fashion.

VanZant earned her first UFC victory since August 2016 as she submitted Rachael Ostovich in the second round -- even though the finish was a bit confusing to everyone watching. VanZant secured the submission win with an armbar, though in real-time it didn't appear as if Ostovich had tapped, leading to speculation she may have verbally submitted. Replay would show, however, that VanZant felt the tap on her leg and quickly released the hold.

The submission may not have been the only thing VanZant felt to make her release the armbar so quickly and immediately rush to check on her fallen opponent. In the post-fight interview inside the Octagon, VanZant admitted she felt a pop in the arm of Ostovich.

"I did feel her tap, but the refs say don't let go until we pull you off," VanZant said. "I heard her arm pop a little. Hopefully it's nothing serious."

VanZant (8-4) also said she is hoping for a quick turnaround, and to find a spot on the UFC on ESPN card from Arizona in February.

