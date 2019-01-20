UFC Fight Night 143: Start time, how to watch on ESPN, fight card, live stream online from Brooklyn

History could be made Saturday night in Brooklyn at the UFC Fight Night 143 event inside the Barclays Center. Outside of the Octagon, though, history is guaranteed to be made as the new broadcast partnership with ESPN officially gets underway. To kick that era off, the headlining showdown of the evening will see yet another fighter aiming to lay claim to two championship belts. 

Reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is looking to become the latest UFC dual-champion as he moves down a weight class to challenge flyweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. With the future of the 125-pound division very much up in the air at the moment with UFC president Dana White providing little clarity, if Dillashaw emerges successful, there's a good chance that the first big event of 2019 could be the last we ever see of the flyweights. 

In addition to the Cejudo-Dillashaw showdown, former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy makes his promotional debut and Paige VanZant makes her return to the cage as well as part of the main card. 

Below is all the information you need for the UFC Fight Night 143 event set to take place on Saturday evening, with betting odds provided via Bovada. 

UFC Fight Night 143 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 19
Time: 10 p.m. ET 
Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Stream: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night 143 main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight Class

T.J. Dillashaw -225

Henry Cejudo +175

UFC flyweight title

Greg Hardy -550

Allen Crowder +375

Heavyweight

Gregor Gillespie -550

Yancy Medeiros +375

Lightweight

Joseph Benavidez -240

Dustin Ortiz +190

Flyweight

Paige VanZant -160Rachael Ostovich +130Women's flyweight
Glover Teixeira -120Karl Roberson -110Light heavyweight

