UFC Fight Night 144 results -- Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along with coverage as a pair of top bantamweights battle it out in Fortaleza, Brazil
UFC makes its return to Brazil on Saturday night with a pair of bouts atop the card sure to please fans. Top bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes will run back their disputed decision from 2017 in a fight expected to deliver the next challenger to TJ Dillashaw's 135-pound title. In the co-main event, Jose Aldo returns home in a bad-blood feud against Renato Moicano that could also deliver a title contender in the featherweight division.
Plus, Demian Maia is back, looking to end a three-fight losing streak, while up-and-comer Johnny Walker looks to add another win to his growing resume.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt on Saturday with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC Fight Night 144 card/results
Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes -- Bantamweight
Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano -- Featherweight
Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good -- Welterweight
Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur -- Lightweight
Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet -- Light heavyweight
Livinha Souza vs. Sarah Frota -- Women's strawweight
UFC Fight Night 144 updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
