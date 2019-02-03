UFC Fight Night 144 results -- Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes: Live updates, highlights, fight card

UFC makes its return to Brazil on Saturday night with a pair of bouts atop the card sure to please fans. Top bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes will run back their disputed decision from 2017 in a fight expected to deliver the next challenger to TJ Dillashaw's 135-pound title. In the co-main event, Jose Aldo returns home in a bad-blood feud against Renato Moicano that could also deliver a title contender in the featherweight division.

Plus, Demian Maia is back, looking to end a three-fight losing streak, while up-and-comer Johnny Walker looks to add another win to his growing resume.

UFC Fight Night 144 card/results

Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes -- Bantamweight

Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano -- Featherweight

Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good -- Welterweight

Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur -- Lightweight

Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet -- Light heavyweight

Livinha Souza vs. Sarah Frota -- Women's strawweight

UFC Fight Night 144 updates, highlights

