UFC Fight Night 145 odds, best predictions: MMA insider picks Blachowicz vs. Santos, Struve vs. Rogerio de Lima

UFC fans from around the world will be focused on the Czech Republic on Saturday, and everyone from professional to amateur bettors will make UFC picks on who they think will win. This week, it's UFC Fight Night 145, held in the 02 Arena in Prague. There are 13 bouts scheduled for the UFC Fight Night 145 card, with the prelims beginning at 11 a.m. ET and the main card expected to start around 2 p.m. ET. The event will be co-headlined with a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos alongside a heavyweight battle between Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Stefan Struve. The latest Blachowicz vs. Santos odds have the fighters dead even at -110 to win (risk $110 to win $100). Meanwhile, the 7-foot Struve is the -130 favorite in the latest Rogerio de Lima vs. Struve odds (risk $130 to win $100) after opening as the underdog. There's a lot on the line this week, so before you make your UFC Fight Night 145 picks, be sure to check out the optimal predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley. He's scoured the UFC Fight Night 145 odds and just made his MMA picks for every fight.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $17,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

At the highly-anticipated UFC on ESPN 1 last week, Marley posted another winning record and gave followers an underdog winner when he accurately predicted Andre Fili (+120) winning by decision over Myles Jury. He advised SportsLine members that Fili's striking would be the difference in a tight fight and, sure enough, his advantage in clean blows were the difference in a 29-28 win on all three scorecards.

A month ago Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat T.J. Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232 and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231. At UFC 234, Marley nailed nine of 11 fights. He said, for instance, that Shane Young would beat Austin Arnett by a 30-27 unanimous decision. The result: Young won the lightweight bout with all three judges scoring it 30-27. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 145 Prague fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the value in the latest UFC odds, and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only at SportsLine.

For UFC Fight Night 145 Prague, we can tell you we can tell you Marley is going with Petr Yan (-260) to win via unanimous decision against Josh Dodson.

"Yan could be a future champion," Marley told SportsLine. "Dodson has had a couple of shots at the title and has beaten T.J. Dillashaw, but times have changed and now he is the underdog against the up-and-coming prospect. Yan will land better shots and will be striking at a much higher pace. This fight will stay standing as long as it lasts, but if there were any takedowns, then it would be Yan getting them. This is going to be an impressive 3-round performance for Yan where he picks up a clear 30-27 victory."

Yan, nicknamed "No Mercy," is an impressive 11-1 for his career and coming off a win via TKO against Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC 232 in December. Five of his victories have come via unanimous decision. Dodson, by comparison, is 20-10.

Marley also has strong picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos and Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Stefan Struve. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC Fight Night 145 Prague card over at SportsLine.

Who wins Blachowicz vs. Santos and Rogerio de Lima vs. Struve? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for every fight at UFC Fight Night 145, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $17,000 on MMA in the past nine months alone, and find out.