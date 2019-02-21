UFC Fight Night 145 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Blachowicz vs. Santos, Struve vs. Rogerio de Lima

A power-packed card is in store for MMA fans on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 145 in Prague. The 13-bout card takes place at the 02 Arena, with the action starting at 11 a.m. ET with the preliminary card, followed by the main card at approximately 2 p.m. ET. Light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos will square off in a main event that oddsmakers see as a dead-even bout. In fact, both fighters are listed at -110 in the latest Blachowicz vs. Santos odds (risk $110 to win $100). The co-main event features two heavyweights as Marcos Rogerio de Lima takes on 7-footer Stefan Struve. Rogerio de Lima is a -130 favorite against Struve (+110) in the latest Rogerio de Lima vs. Struve odds. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 145 picks of your own, be sure to see the top MMA predictions from SportsLine's resident MMA expert, Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past nine months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $17,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

At the highly-anticipated UFC on ESPN 1 last week, Marley posted another winning record and gave followers an underdog winner when he accurately predicted Andre Fili (+120) winning by decision over Myles Jury. He advised SportsLine members that Fili's striking would be the difference in a tight fight and, sure enough, his advantage in clean blows were the difference in a 29-28 win on all three scorecards.

A month ago Marley said Henry Cejudo, a +175 underdog, would beat T.J. Dillashaw by TKO -- and that's exactly what happened. He's the same expert who called Amanda Nunes' stunning upset of Cris Cyborg in UFC 232 and nailed Max Holloway's TKO of Brian Ortega in UFC 231. At UFC 234, Marley nailed nine of 11 fights. He said, for instance, that Shane Young would beat Austin Arnett by a 30-27 unanimous decision. The result: Young won the lightweight bout with all three judges scoring it 30-27. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 145 Prague fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the value in the latest UFC odds, and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only at SportsLine.

For UFC Fight Night 145 Prague, we can tell you we can tell you Marley is backing Lucie Pudilova (+120) over Liz Carmouche in a women's flyweight bout. He anticipates Pudilova will have a striking advantage on her feet against a grappling-oriented opponent and also will benefit from home crowd support in her native country.

"I don't see the judges giving it to Carmouche if it's close, and Pudilova is the likelier fighter to finish as well," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos and Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Stefan Struve. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC Fight Night 145 Prague card over at SportsLine.

Who wins Blachowicz vs. Santos and Rogerio de Lima vs. Struve? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for every fight at UFC Fight Night 145, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $17,000 on MMA in the past nine months alone, and find out.