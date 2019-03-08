UFC Fight Night 146 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Dos Santos vs. Lewis

UFC Fight Night 146 takes place in Wichita on Saturday, with Junior Dos Santos vs. Derrick Lewis headlining the main card. Dos Santos has won three of his last four fights, while Lewis is coming off a title fight submission loss against Daniel Cormier. The co-main event features welterweight Curtis Millender facing Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Both fighters enter Saturday's tilt full of confidence. Millender has won each of his past nine fights, while Zaleski dos Santos is looking for his seventh straight victory. Before you set your UFC DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings, be sure to see the UFC Fight Night 146 DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

At UFC 235, Ben Askrin won by submission in the first-round against Robbie Lawler in his welterweight fight.

Junior Dos Santos ($9,400 on DraftKings) puts his 20-5 record on the line against Derrick Lewis (21-6) in the heavyweight main event.

Dos Santos is a devastating striker with 70 percent of his victories being decided by KO/TKO. His opponent, Lewis, has gone down by way of knockout three times in his career, so there's major potential for Dos Santos to score a valuable KO at UFC Fight Night 146, boosting your MMA DFS point totals.

Grant Dawson fights Julian Erosa in a featherweight bout during Saturday's prelims.

Dawson enters Saturday's fight full of confidence. In fact, he has won 12 of his 13 bouts, scoring KO victories in three of his past six fights. Dawson, who's also known as "KGD," has a distinct advantage over his opponent, Julian "Juicy J" Erosa, who's been TKO'd in the first round in two of his past five fights.

