UFC Fight Night 146 odds, predictions: MMA insider makes picks for Lewis vs. Dos Santos

UFC Fight Night 146 in Wichita is underway. In the lead-up to the main UFC on ESPN+ 4 card, Alex White defeated Dan Moret in a lightweight bout via decision, Alex Morono knocked out Zak Ottow in a welterweight fight, and Yana Kunitskaya beat Marion Reneau via decision in a women's bantamweight fight. Five of the seven preliminary fights on the UFC Fight Night 146 card ended via decision. The highly-anticipated UFC Wichita headliner is Junior Dos Santos vs. Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight battle. After opening as a -220 favorite and falling as low as -200 on Saturday, Dos Santos is -210 in the latest Lewis vs. Dos Santos odds (risk $210 to win $100). Meanwhile, Lewis is the underdog, going off at +175 (risk $100 to win $175). The co-main event pits two welterweights when Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos takes on Curtis Millender, who's favored at -125 in the latest Millender vs. Dos Santos odds. That's the highest money line we've seen so far for that match. Meanwhile, Dos Santos is +105.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 146 Wichita fast approaching (stream live on ESPN+), Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-bout card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows the UFC Wichita main event could be a turning point in the twilight of the careers for the 34-year-old Lewis and the 35-year-old Dos Santos as both aim to re-enter the heavyweight title picture. Dos Santos won the title in 2011 with a knockout win over Cain Velasquez. Lewis shrugged off thoughts of retirement and emerged as a top-five heavyweight contender on the strength of three straight victories. He accepted a title bout on short notice against Cormier in November, just one month after he took damage in a last-minute knockout win over Alexander Volkov. Now, Dos Santos and Lewis meet with plenty on the line. Marley's UFC Fight Night 146 picks for every single bout can be found only at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Fight Night 146 predictions we'll give away: Marley says Tim Means (-190) prevails against Niko Price (+165) in a welterweight fight on the main card.

"Means will be the more technical and active striker, and he should win a clear striking match," Marley told SportsLine. "Means will have good enough takedown defense to keep this fight mostly standing. That will result in Means picking Price apart for three rounds or picking up a late stoppage."

Means defeated Ricky Rainey via knockout in his last fight in November and sports a 28-10-1 career record. Meanwhile, Price (12-2) fought three times last year, but his final bout in September was a knockout loss at the hands of Abdul Razak Alhassan. Lock in Means over Price as one of your Saturday UFC picks.

Marley also has strong picks for Dos Santos vs. Lewis and Millender vs. Dos Santos.

