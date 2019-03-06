UFC Fight Night 146 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Lewis vs. Dos Santos

Veteran heavyweight contenders square off Saturday as Derrick Lewis and Junior Dos Santos meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 146 in Wichita. The main UFC Fight Night 146 card will start at 8 p.m. ET, with the preliminary UFC on ESPN+ 4 card set for 5 p.m. ET. Lewis (21-6) is looking to rebound from his loss to Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title bout after winning his three previous fights. Dos Santos (20-5), who won both of his bouts last year, hopes to position himself as the top challenger for the championship. Dos Santos, a former heavyweight champ who is now ranked No. 8, is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while the hard-punching Lewis is a +180 underdog (risk $100 to win $180) in the latest Lewis vs. Dos Santos odds. The UFC Wichita co-headliner is a welterweight showdown between Curtis Millender and lizeu Daleski Dos Santos. In that fight, Millender is a -125 favorite in the current Millender vs. Dos Santos odds.

Dos Santos won the title in 2011 with a knockout win over Cain Velasquez. Lewis shrugged off thoughts of retirement and emerged as a top-five heavyweight contender on the strength of three straight victories. He accepted a title bout on short notice against Cormier in November, just one month after he took damage in a last-minute knockout win over Alexander Volkov. Now, Dos Santos and Lewis meet with plenty on the line.

One of the UFC Fight Night 146 predictions we'll give away is that Marley likes Zak Otto (+160) to pull an upset of Alex Morono (-185) in a welterweight undercard bout.

"If Ottow can get this fight to the ground, he can pick up a submission or get a decision upset with his top control time," Marley told SportsLine. "Neither guy is very high-level, but the strength of Ottow can help him get take-downs. I am going to pick him to pull off the upset by using his grappling."

