UFC Fight Night 146 results -- Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos: Live updates, fight card, highlights
Follow along with coverage from Wichita where a heavyweight showdown headlines
The UFC Fight Night 146 event will take place on Saturday night, live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It's a rather shallow card when it comes to star power, but the headlining bout brings us a heavyweight showdown that could have fans on the edge of their seats just waiting on a brutal knockout blow for the highlight reels. The UFC Fight Night 146 main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night, and it can be viewed live on ESPN+ streaming service (Free one-week trial available here).
In the main event, Derrick Lewis will look to rebound from his most recent loss in which he unsuccessfully challenged Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 230. In the way of that rebound, though, is a former heavyweight titleholder in the form of Junior dos Santos. Since his return last year, dos Santos has been hellbent on earning another title shot, and he'll have to go through Lewis to keep that hope alive on Saturday night.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Las Wichita with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC Fight Night 146 card/results
Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos -- Heavyweight
Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender -- Welterweight
Tim Means vs. Niko Price -- Welterweight
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Ben Rothwell -- Heavyweight
Beneil Dariush def. Drew Dober via second-round submission (armbar)
Omari Akhmedov def. Tim Boetsch via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night 146 updates, highlights
