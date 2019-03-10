UFC Fight Night 146 results, highlights: Junior dos Santos stops Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO

Junior dos Santos has been on a mission to eventually reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship that he once called his own. That journey toward becoming a two-time heavyweight titleholder got a major boost on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas, with an impressive second-round TKO victory over the most recent challenger to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Derrick Lewis.

Dos Santos inched one step closer to title contention at 1:58 of the second round, when he landed a right hook flush to the chin of Lewis, who attempted to wobble himself to safety as the former heavyweight champ followed with strikes. Dos Santos would catch Lewis with a light uppercut that sent the "Black Beast" down to the canvas, and after a few follow-up strikes for good measure, referee Herb Dean had seen enough and called for the TKO finish.

Junior dos Santos leaves no doubt #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BHn2aZE86M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2019

The damage to Lewis that eventually contributed to the stoppage began in the first round, which also gave us one of the more puzzling/entertaining moments we'll likely see all year in UFC. Dos Santos connected with a brutal spinning back kick to the midsection of Lewis, who immediately doubled over in severe pain. Lewis propped himself up just enough to back dos Santos up with a vicious right hand, though, leading some to believe he may have been playing possum. He was not feigning the injury, however, as he went right back to favoring the same area. Lewis's corner, knowing their man was in trouble after the damaging blow, pleaded for Lewis to get the immediate stoppage in the second round.

Unfortunately for them, though, it was dos Santos who claimed that stoppage win shortly thereafter.

In a UFC heavyweight division that is continually looking for credible challengers, we were reminded again on Saturday night that a former champion rising back to prominence in dos Santos most certainly deserves to have his name added to the mix as a potential future opponent to Daniel Cormier -- or whomever may be holding the title when his time comes, should Cormier call it quits or even be defeated for the championship.

CBS Sports was with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Las Wichita with our live blog below.

UFC Fight Night 146 results

Junior dos Santos def. Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO (strikes)

Elizeu Dos Santos def. Curtis Millender via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Niko Price def. Tim Means via first-round KO (punch)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Beneil Dariush def. Drew Dober via second-round submission (armbar)

Omari Akhmedov def. Tim Boetsch via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night 146 updates, highlights

