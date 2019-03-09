UFC Fight Night 146 start time -- Lewis vs. dos Santos: Live stream, watch online, card, channel

The UFC schedule rolls on Saturday night, and this weekend the promotion will land in Wichita, Kansas, for the UFC Fight Night 146 event. The entire card may not be drawing a lot of notoriety, but it does feature a heavyweight clash in the main event that has the potential to bring fans some of the excitement they desire.

In the UFC Fight Night 146 headliner in Wichita, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will continue his journey toward what he hopes ends with a future title shot when he takes on the most recent challenger for the UFC heavyweight title, Derrick Lewis. Both of these men enter the Octagon with fists that could provide a memorable knockout highlight at any moment during the fight, so chances are, this will be a showdown that not even a casual fan will want to miss.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC Fight Night 146 event on Saturday.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 146

Date: Saturday, March 9 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: INTRUST Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Stream: ESPN+ (Free one-week trial available here)

Now, here's a look at the UFC Fight Night 146 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC Fight Night 146 main card, odds