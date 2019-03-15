UFC Fight Night 147 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson

UFC heads back to London on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 147 at the O2 Arena. Co-headlining the event will be a pair of bouts between ranked fighters in the welterweight division. No. 3 Darren Till will take on No. 11 Jorge Masvidal, while No. 10 Leon Edwards will go head-to-head with No. 15 Gunnar Nelson. There are 13 total fights on the UFC Fight Night London card and 26 fighters available for UFC DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings this Saturday. Before you make your final UFC Fight Night 147 DFS picks, you'll want to see the top lineups and optimal advice from SportsLine's resident DFS pro, Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed in huge.

At UFC Fight Night 146, McClure was all over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in his welterweight fight against Curtis Millender. The result: dos Santos won by submission in the first round, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For UFC Fight Night 147, we can tell you McClure is all over Dominik Reyes at $9,300 on DraftKings as he puts his undefeated 10-0 record on the line against Volkan Oezdemir (15-3) in a battle between top-10 light heavyweights.

McClure knows Reyes is the more capable striker, averaging 6.49 significant strikes per 15 minutes compared to Oezdemir's 5.69. His defense is better while standing too. He absorbs just 2.22 significant strikes per 15 minutes, while Oezdemir takes 4.84.

That striking edge combined with his power, takedown defense and jiu-jitsu skills have helped him stop two of his 10 career victories via submission. You'll want Reyes in your UFC DFS lineups as he continues to climb the ladder at light heavyweight.

McClure's optimal MMA DFS strategy also involves rostering Gunnar Nelson ($7,900) in the co-main event against Leon Edwards.

Nelson is a submission specialist who has 13 of his 17 career wins by tapout. Of those submissions, nine have come in the first round and all 13 came before the start of the third round, so his potential to submit Edwards on Saturday could yield big points quickly in MMA DFS, all for a very reasonable price.

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is a must-play because his fight is a huge mismatch.

