UFC Fight Night 147 odds, best predictions: MMA insider picks Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson

Darren Till lost his first shot at the UFC welterweight title, but the brash Englishman remains one of the sport's most popular fighters. Now the UFC's No. 3-ranked welterweight, Till (17-1-1) looks to return to title contention when he faces rugged veteran Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC Fight Night 147 in London. The main UFC on ESPN+ 5 card begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card set for 1 p.m. ET. It will be Till's first fight since he was stopped by Tyron Woodley in a title bout in September, so he'll be extremely motivated, while Masvidal (32-13) is the No. 11-ranked welterweight and aiming to ignite his own career resurrection following a 16-month layoff. Till is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Masvidal is a +180 underdog (risk $100 to win $180) in the latest Till vs. Masvidal odds. The co-main event on the UFC Fight Night 147 card features fellow welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson. Edwards is a -140 favorite in the live Edwards vs. Nelson odds. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 147 picks, see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting/DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 10 months alone, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (+105) would stop Curtis Millender (-125) in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 146. That's exactly what happened as Dos Santos damaged Millender with striking, then finished the fight via submission.

At UFC 235 two weeks ago, he advised SportsLine members that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. Marley again was on point, as Usman dominated from the opening bell to claim the title belt. Marley went 9-2 at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night London fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup, identified the best value in the UFC odds, and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the 26-year-old Till is eager to get back into contention for another title shot after he fell short against the powerful Woodley in his last bout. Till rose into contention by winning his first six UFC matches, which included a knockout of Donald Cerrone and a decision win over Stephen Thompson last May. Till faces an equally motivated opponent in 34-year-old Masvidal, who returns following the longest layoff his career. Masvidal hasn't won in over two years and had a planned bout against UFC icon Nick Diaz called off last year. Till is noted for his knockout power, but 10 of Masvidal's 13 career defeats have come by decision. Marley's UFC picks for every single bout can be found only at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Fight Night 147 picks we can tell you: Marley is backing Danny Roberts (+130) to upset Claudio Silva (-150) in a main-card welterweight bout.

Silva has won his last 12 fights, but injuries have derailed his career and he fought just once last year. Meanwhile, Roberts is a London native who is on a two-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old will have the home crowd behind him in the rowdy O2 Arena.

"Roberts is the home-country fighter, so if this goes 15 minutes, Roberts will get his hand raised," Marley told SportsLine. "It could be a close decision if that is the case, but I am going to pick Roberts to win by knockout. Silva only has a 25 percent takedown accuracy, so if he can't get a submission with his first or second takedown, he could be in trouble."

Marley also has strong Till vs. Masvidal picks and Edwards vs. Nelson picks. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC London card over at SportsLine.

Who wins Till vs. Masvidal and Edwards vs. Nelson? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights at UFC Fight Night 147, all from the sizzling expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA in the past 10 months alone, and find out.