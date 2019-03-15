UFC Fight Night 147 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson

Amateur and professional bettors alike will be making plenty of wagers on UFC Fight Night 147, which takes place on Saturday in London. Prelims begin at 1 p.m. ET, with the main UFC on ESPN+ 5 card starting three hours later. UFC London is all about welterweights, with two fights in that division co-headlining the UFC Fight Night 147 card. It's Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal in one main event and Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson in the other. All four are ranked in that weight class, with Till potentially in line for another title shot with a win at No. 3 in the rankings. He is the -200 favorite in the latest Till vs. Masvidal odds (risk $200 to win $100), down from an open of -240. Meanwhile, Edwards is ranked No. 10 and is a -130 favorite in the latest Edwards vs. Nelson odds, down from -150. SportsLine's resident MMA insider, Kyle Marley, has studied all the UFC Fight Night 147 odds and has released his must-see UFC Fight Night 147 picks and predictions.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting/DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 10 months alone, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (+105) would stop Curtis Millender (-125) in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 146. That's exactly what happened as Dos Santos damaged Millender with striking, then finished the fight via submission.

At UFC 235 two weeks ago, he advised SportsLine members that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. Marley again was on point, as Usman dominated from the opening bell to claim the title belt. Marley went 9-2 at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Marley knows the 26-year-old Till is eager to get back into contention for another title shot after he fell short against the powerful Woodley in his last bout. Till rose into contention by winning his first six UFC matches, which included a knockout of Donald Cerrone and a decision win over Stephen Thompson last May. Till faces an equally motivated opponent in 34-year-old Masvidal, who returns following the longest layoff his career. Masvidal hasn't won in over two years and had a planned bout against UFC icon Nick Diaz called off last year. Till is noted for his knockout power, but 10 of Masvidal's 13 career defeats have come by decision. Marley's UFC Fight Night 147 picks for every single bout can be found only at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Fight Night 147 picks we can tell you: Marley is backing Arnold Allen to beat Jordan Rinaldi as a -160 favorite.

Allen is from the United Kingdom, so he'll have the home-crowd advantage over the American Rinaldi. And it's also helpful that he's the superior striker of the two, landing 2.12 significant strikes per minutes to Rinadli's 1.39. Rinaldi is a wrestler who will try to take Allen down, a strategy that could play into his opponent's hands, according to Marley.

"I am going to lean with Allen to get a decision win because he will be the better fighter on his feet and can get reversals or enough get-ups to keep this fight standing more often than not," Marley told SportsLine. Allen is 13-1 and has won six straight, including his lone fight last year against Mads Burnell. Rinaldi is 14-6 and has dropped two of his last four.

