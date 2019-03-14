UFC Fight Night 147 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson

MMA action heads to London on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 147, with prelims beginning at 1 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 4 p.m. ET. The UFC on ESPN+ 5 card will feature 13 fights, ending in a pair of bouts between ranked welterweight contenders. Following a loss against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 last September, No. 3-ranked welterweight Darren Till (17-1-1) will take on No. 11 Jorge Masvidal (32-13) in a co-headliner on the UFC Fight Night 147 card. Just before that fight, No. 10-ranked Leon Edwards (16-3-0) will face No. 13 Gunnar Nelson (17-3-1). Edwards has won six straight, while Nelson has won three of four. Till is a -240 favorite in the latest Till vs. Masvidal odds (risk $240 to win $100), while Edwards is a -150 favorite in the latest Edwards vs. Nelson odds. Before you make your UFC Fight Night 147 picks, read the UFC Fight Night London predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

The 26-year-old Till is eager to get back into contention for another title shot after he fell short against the powerful Woodley in his last bout. Till rose into contention by winning his first six UFC matches, which included a knockout of Donald Cerrone and a decision win over Stephen Thompson last May. Till faces an equally motivated opponent in 34-year-old Masvidal, who returns following the longest layoff his career. Masvidal hasn't won in over two years and had a planned bout against UFC icon Nick Diaz called off last year. Till is noted for his knockout power, but 10 of Masvidal's 13 career defeats have come by decision.

Saparbek Safarov is a +165 underdog against Nicolae Negumereanu.

Safarov and Negumereanu have enormous power, with Safarov scoring six of his eight career victories by knockout and Negumereanu earning a knockout in six of his nine wins. Neither fighter has fought into the third round in their careers, so both should be throwing bombs.

"I think we'll see another first or second round KO here, and I'll lean with the underdog because he has plenty of UFC experience," Marley told SportsLine. "This is going to be a wild fight where both guys are throwing heavy punches until one of them goes to sleep."

