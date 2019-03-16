UFC Fight Night 147 start time -- Till vs. Masvidal: Card, live stream, watch online, odds, channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC Fight Night event in London
UFC returns to London, England, on Saturday with one of its own participating in the headlining fight of the card. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 147, Liverpool native Darren Till will make his return to the Octagon when he takes on veteran Jorge Masvidal in welterweight action.
Till will be looking to rebound after unsuccessfully challenging former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for the title in the main event of UFC 228 in September 2018. At just 26 years of age, Till still has a lot of time to grow and rise back up the ranks in the 170-pound division, and that journey begins on Saturday in his home country. Masvidal will be making his return after over a year off from competition, and he, too, will be looking to bounce back with a victory. The 34-year-old Masvidal has lost in his last two outings inside the cage, most recently suffering a unanimous decision loss to Stephen Thompson at UFC 217.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC Fight Night 147 event on Saturday.
How to watch UFC Fight Night 147
Date: Saturday, March 16 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: O2 Arena -- London, England
Stream: ESPN+
Now, here's a look at the UFC Fight Night 147 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC Fight Night 147 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Darren Till -230
Jorge Masvidal +185
Welterweight
Leon Edwards -150
Gunnar Nelson +120
Welterweight
Dominick Reyes -240
Volkan Oezdemir +190
Light heavyweight
Nathaniel Wood -270
Jose Quinonez +220
Bantamweight
|Claudio Silva -150
|Danny Roberts +130
|Welterweight
|Jack Marshman -140
|John Phillips +120
|Middleweight
