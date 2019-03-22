UFC Fight Night 148 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Thompson vs. Pettis, Blaydes vs. Willis

MMA action heads to Nashville on Saturday night as UFC Fight Night 148 will take place at Bridgestone Arena. The prelims start at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. The event is headlined by a battle between top-10 welterweights, as No. 3 Stephen Thompson takes on No. 8 Anthony Pettis. There will also be a bout between No. 4 Curtis Blaydes and No. 10 Justin Willis at heavyweight, and another top-10 battle at flyweight between No. 1 Jussier Formiga and No. 4 Deiveson Figueiredo in what should be a night of intense MMA action. There are 12 fights schedules for the UFC on ESPN+ 6 card and 24 fighters available for selection in UFC DFS lineups on DraftKings. Before you make your UFC Fight Night 148 DFS picks, be sure to see the top lineups and optimal advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. At UFC Fight Night 147, McClure was all over Nathaniel Wood in his bantamweight fight against Jose Quinonez. The result: Wood won by submission in the second round, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For UFC Fight Night 148, we can tell you McClure is high on Stephen Thompson at $9,300 on DraftKings as he puts his 14-3 record on the line against Anthony Pettis (21-8) in a battle between top-10 welterweights.

Thompson's two big strengths are his striking and takedown defense. That makes for a concerning matchup for Pettis, who is coming up from 155 pounds for this fight, and has even fought down at 145 in the past. Half of Thompson's 14 wins have come by knockout or TKO and he's never been submitted or knocked out, which figure to be Pettis' best chances against a bigger and more technically proficient fighter. So be sure to get Thompson in your MMA DFS lineups on Saturday night.

McClure's optimal MMA DFS strategy also involves rostering Curtis Blaydes ($9,000) in his heavyweight bout with Justin Willis. Heavyweight fights are always nerve-wracking because both combatants possess the power to end the fight in one swing. However, Blaydes gets the nod because he's an incredible wrestler, meaning he's in much better shape to handle a fight that goes to the ground.

Blaydes averages a whopping 6.75 takedowns per 15 minutes compared to Willis' 1.26. That gigantic advantage as a grappler should offset any edge for Willis when the fight is standing.

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who's a must-play because his fight is a huge mismatch. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in UFC DFS or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal DraftKings lineups for UFC Fight Night 148 in Nashville? And which value fighter is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineup for DraftKings, and cash in big on MMA DFS.