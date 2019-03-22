UFC Fight Night 148 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Thompson vs. Pettis, Blaydes vs. Willis

After a stunning upset by Jorge Masvidal over Darren Till last week in London, the UFC will head to Nashville on Saturday. Now, another bout between welterweight contenders will take center stage, this time at UFC Fight Night 148 at Bridgestone Arena. No. 3 Stephen Thompson fights No. 8 lightweight Anthony Pettis as the former champion comes up a weight class. The stakes are sky-high too since both fighters know a win could be the first step towards contending for a title again. Thompson is a -330 favorite in the latest Thompson vs. Pettis odds (risk $330 to win $100). In the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night 148 card, No. 4 Curtis Blaydes will fight No. 10 Justin Willis. Blaydes is a -260 favorite in that bout according to the latest Blaydes vs. Willis odds, while Willis is +210 (risk $100 to win $210). The main UFC on ESPN+ 6 card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims starting at 5 p.m. ET.

Before you make any UFC Fight Night 148 picks, you need to hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the last 10 months alone, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week, Marley told SportsLine members that underdog Marc Diakiese (+195) would defeat favored Joe Duffy (-235) by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout. Diakiese dominated from the opening bell to win comfortably on each scorecard, and anyone who followed Marley's advice cashed big.

At UFC 235, Marley advised SportsLine members that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. That's exactly what happened as Usman controlled the action to claim the title belt. Marley went 9-2 at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night Nashville fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows that Thompson, 36, is eager to ascend back into title contention in a crowded welterweight division. He had two shots at the belt against former champ Tyron Woodley that ended in one draw and one close decision loss. He rebounded with a decision win over Jorge Masvidal, but suffered another close decision defeat in his last bout against Darren Till. Thompson is regarded as one of the most fearsome strikers in UFC.

The 32-year-old Pettis is known for his fearlessness, action-packed bouts and willingness to accept a challenge from any opponent. The former lightweight champion received Performance of the Night for his showing against Michael Chiesa at UFC 226 last July. He won the fight with a second-round armbar.

For UFC Fight Night 148, we can tell you Marley is backing No. 5 Alexis Davis to win as a -165 favorite against No. 11 Jennifer Maia in a women's flyweight bout.

Davis is 19-8, while Maia, a former Invicta champion, is 15-5-1. However, Davis has the statistical striking edge. She is also the more active grappler and submission artist, with eight of her 19 wins coming by way of tapout. Both fighters are well-rounded, but Davis' willingness to push the pace will be the difference-maker.

"I don't see a finish coming from either fighter, and I think Davis can keep this fight standing where she should have an edge if she can get inside," Marley told SportsLine. "Maia is better at range, but Davis is willing to eat punches to give them out, so she won't let Maia throw kicks from the outside. I expect Davis to brawl her way to a decision win."

Marley also has very strong UFC picks for Thompson vs. Pettis, Blaydes vs. Willis, and every other fight. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC Fight Night 148 card over at SportsLine.

Who wins Thompson vs. Pettis and Blaydes vs. Willis? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC Fight Night 148 picks for every fight, all from the sizzling expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past 10 months alone, and find out.