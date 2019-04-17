UFC Fight Night 149 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Overeem vs. Oleinik, Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan

A battle of top-10 heavyweights highlights the UFC Fight Night 149 card on Saturday. The 12-fight card takes place from Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Preliminary bouts start at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET. In the main event of UFC Saint Petersburg, MMA icon Alistair Overeem faces Aleksei Oleinik. Overeem (44-17) is the UFC's No. 7-ranked heavyweight and aiming to get back into title contention after losing two of his past three fights, while Oleinik (57-11) is ranked No. 9 and coming off a submission win over knockout artist Mark Hunt. Overeem is a -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100), while Oleinik is priced as a +205 underdog (risk $100 to win $205) in the latest Overeem vs. Oleinik odds. In the co-main event, Islam Makhachev meets Arman Tsarukyan in a middleweight bout. Makhachev is a -350 favorite in the current Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan odds. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 149 picks, you need to hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows both of these heavyweight veterans are likely to have a sense of urgency, as the winner is likely to vault upward in the rankings, while the loser might permanently fade from title contention. Overeem, 38, is a decorated mixed-martial artist who has starred for several promotions and also been a world-champion kickboxer. But he lost a UFC heavyweight title bout to Stipe Miocic in 2016 and has since suffered defeats to contenders Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, Oleinik, 42, is a bit of a late bloomer in the UFC, but has won four of his past five bouts. He saw his stock rise with September's first-round submission of Hunt, one of the sport's heaviest punchers. You can only get Marley's Overeem vs. Oleinik and Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan picks at SportsLine.

One pick we'll share for UFC Fight Night 149: Marley is backing underdog Marcelo Golm (+230) to upset Sergei Pavlovich (-270) in a main-card heavyweight battle.

"I don't see either guy looking for takedowns here, so this will be a stand-up fight until one person falls. I don't agree with the line being this wide, so I am siding with the underdog," Marley told SportsLine.

