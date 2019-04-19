UFC Fight Night 149 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Overeem vs. Oleinik, Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night 149 gets underway from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday, with the prelims starting at 10 a.m. ET and the main card unfolding at 1 p.m. ET. Bettors have 12 total fights on the UFC Fight Night 149 card to evaluate, but most of the action will center on the main and co-main events. Alistair Overeem puts his 44-17 record on the line against Aleksei Oleinik (57-11-1) in Saturday's main event, and both fighters are inside the top 10 UFC heavyweight rankings. In the latest Overeem vs. Oleinik odds, Overeem is a -240 money-line favorite (risk $240 to win $100), with Oleinik going off at +190 (risk $100 to win $190). The co-main event, meanwhile, pits two extremely successful Russian fighters when Arman Tsarukyan (13-1) takes on Islam Makhachev (16-1), who's favored at -350 in the latest Tsarukyan vs. Makhachev odds. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 149 picks of your own for the loaded UFC Russia card, see the MMA predictions from proven expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $20,000, It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week for the epic UFC 236 card, Marley told SportsLine members that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. That's exactly what happened, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters.

Also, in the UFC 236 co-main event, Marley predicted that favored Israel Adesanya (-175) would clip a narrow decision against the fierce Kelvin Gastelum (+155). Marley was spot on again, as Adesanya used a dominant fifth round to emerge victorious in a bout that's an early candidate for Fight of the Year. Anyone who has followed Marley's lead is way, way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 149 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 12-fight UFC Fight Night card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows both of these heavyweight veterans are likely to have a sense of urgency, as the winner is likely to vault upward in the rankings, while the loser might permanently fade from title contention. Overeem, 38, is a decorated mixed-martial artist who has starred for several promotions and also been a world-champion kickboxer. But he lost a UFC heavyweight title bout to Stipe Miocic in 2016 and has since suffered defeats to contenders Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, Oleinik, 42, is a bit of a late bloomer in the UFC, but has won four of his past five bouts. He saw his stock rise with September's first-round submission of Hunt, one of the sport's heaviest punchers. You can only get Marley's Overeem vs. Oleinik and Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan picks at SportsLine.

One pick we'll share for UFC Fight Night 149: Marley is backing Krzysztof Jotko (-190) to earn a unanimous decision victory over Alen Amedovski.

"All of Amedovski's wins are via KO and six of the eight have come in the first round," Marley told SportsLine. "I expect him to come out firing with heavy shots from the opening bell. However, a knockout is probably his only shot. His cardio is a wild card late in the fight, especially if he is winging power shots and missing. Jotko is the more technical fighter and if he can weather the early storm, he can win this fight late or get a decision win. The longer this fight goes, the more it should favor Jotko." Book Jotko over Amedovski via decision as one of your top UFC Saint Petersburg picks.

Marley also has picks locked in for Overeem vs. Oleinik, Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan and every other fight on this stacked UFC on ESPN+ 7 card. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Overeem vs. Oleinik and Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for every fight on the UFC Fight Night 149 card, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $20,000 in MMA picks in the past year.