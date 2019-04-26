UFC Fight Night 150 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Jacare vs. Hermansson, Hardy vs. Smoliakov

MMA action returns to the United States this week for UFC Fight Night 150 at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale. The event features Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza taking on Jack Hermansson in a battle between top-10 middleweights, while former NFL player Greg Hardy takes on Dmitry Smoliakov in a heavyweight contest. The UFC Fight Night 150 card begins with early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET and is littered with intriguing matchups and compelling options to build UFC DFS lineups around. DraftKings is offering an MMA $120K Throwdown with $25K going to the winner, so employing the right UFC Fight Night 150 DFS strategy could pay off in tournaments and cash games. That's exactly why you'll want to see the picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you fill out your MMA DFS rosters.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge in NFL, NBA, golf, NASCAR and NHL in the past year.

At UFC Fight Night 149 in Russia, McClure was all over Alastair Overeem. The result: Overeem defeated Alexei Oleinik with a first-round knockout, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day.

For UFC Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, we can tell you McClure is high on Angela Hill at $9,400 on DraftKings. Hill is taking on Jodie Esquibel on short notice, but she should have a striking advantage. Hill lands 5.58 significant strikes per minute, while Esquibel lands 4.87. Esquibel is also absorbing 8.5 per minute to Hill's 5.29.

McClure's optimal MMA DFS strategy also involves rostering Jason Gonzalez at $7,600 as he looks to upset Jim Miller in a lightweight matchup. Gonzalez is an offensive specialist, with all 11 of his professional victories coming by KO/TKO or submission, with an average fight time of just 4:17. He has major power and a slight edge in significant strikes landed per minute (2.81 to 2.78) and strike defense (60 percent to 59 percent). But ultimately, McClure is banking on Gonzalez because of his penchant for stopping fights quickly, with seven first-round finishes to his name.

