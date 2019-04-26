UFC Fight Night 150 -- Jacare vs. Hermansson: Fight card, odds, prediction, start time in Fort Lauderdale
Plus, former NFL star Greg Hardy returns in the co-main event
UFC returns to south Florida for the first time in nearly 15 years on Saturday with a less-than-stellar main event offering. After originally booking a pair of top middleweight contenders in Jacare Souza and Yoel Romero, Romero contracted pneumonia and was forced to withdraw. In steps red hot prospect Jack Hermansson, fresh off a victory less than a month ago, to take on Souza.
While it may be an important fight for the state of the 185-pound division, the appeal certainly dropped given the lack of big names on the marquee. It even prompted ESPN to move this event from its main platform to ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET). Whatever the case may be, the show will go on and there's plenty of other reasons to be excited about this card.
Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from Westgate.
UFC Fight Night 150 fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Ronaldo Souza -200
Jack Hermansson +170
Middleweight
Greg Hardy -320
Dimitry Smoliakov +255
Heavyweight
Alex Oliveira -180
Mike Perry +150
Welterweight
Glover Teixeira - 120
Ion Cutelaba +100
Light heavyweight
John Lineker -140
Cory Sandhagen +120
Bantamweight
Roosevelt Roberts -400
Thomas Gifford +300
Lightweight
Takashi Sato
Ben Saunders
Welterweight
Augsto Saki -145
Andrei Arlovski +125
Heavyweight
Vima Jandiroba -120
Carla Esparza +100
Women's strawweight
|Gilbert Burns N/A
|Mike Davis N/A
|Lightweight
Jim Miller -145
Jason Gonzalez +125
Lightweight
Angela Hill -550
Jodie Esquibel +400
Women's strawweight
Court McGee -160
Dhiego Lima +140
Welterweight
The biggest storyline on this card is the return of heavyweight prospect Greg Hardy, who is also getting co-main event billing. Hardy is coming off a terrible disqualification loss after landing an illegal knee to the head of a downed opponent after going down early in the first round. Hardy said in an interview with MMA Fighting it's been frustrating to watch the fight over and over.
"It's frustrating," Hardy told MMA Fighting. "It's not difficult [to watch] but very frustrating. I've watched it a lot, and believe it or not, the knee is not what frustrates me. The mistakes I made while I was on the ground, my [transitions] on the ground, my underhooks and overhooks weren't right -- just the little basic things that went out the window once it got hot [are what frustrate me]. Once I didn't get the knockout and the first 40 seconds went by, it's just like, what do you do then? Those are the things that haunt me."
Prediction
Jacare vs. Hermansson: It's tough to pick against Jacare in this spot. He continues to say that he's been guaranteed a title shot by president Dana White with a win, and at 39 years old, this might be his last chance at gold. The problem becomes that, when looking at his past few fights, his losses are all against the elite level at 185 pounds. Hermansson probably isn't on that level yet, but the 30-year-old Swede is starting to put together a strong resume. If this fight gets to the ground, it's likely a toss up, but if it stays on the feet, I trust Jacare's chin just a little more to hold up in this spot. Jacare via TKO3
-
