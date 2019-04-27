UFC Fight Night 150 odds, best predictions: MMA insider picks Jacare vs. Hermansson, Hardy vs Smoliakov

UFC Fight Night 150 is quickly approaching and features a highly-anticipated main event between Ronaldo Souza and Jack Hermansson. Both are coming off one of the best performances in their careers, and one of the top-10 middleweights will be positioned for a potential title shot after they meet Saturday. The 13-bout UFC Fight Night 150 card kicks off with the preliminary matches starting at 7 p.m. ET from sunny Fort Lauderdale, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. In his last bout, the fourth-ranked Souza (26-6-1) rallied to knock out former champ Chris Weidman in the third round of a fight he was likely losing on the scorecards. Hermansson (19-4), ranked No. 10, submitted former World of Series Fighting champ David Branch in 49 seconds in March. Souza is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Hermansson is a +170 underdog (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest Souza vs. Hermansson odds. In the co-main event, former NFL player Greg Hardy faces Dmitrii Smoliakov in a heavyweight fight. Hardy, who's 3-1 in his UFC career, is a -330 favorite in the latest Hardy vs. Smoliakov odds.

Marley knows the main event winner has a chance to enter a crowded title picture in a stacked division. Souza, 39, is an expert grappler who is widely considered one of the top UFC fighters who has yet to compete for a title. He is coming off one of the most impressive performances of his career in a knockout victory over former champ Chris Weidman last November. The 30-year-old Hermansson is a versatile fighter whose stock is on the rise following a three-fight win streak. His last two wins have come from guillotine chokes, and he's just a month removed from his first-round victory over David Branch. You can only see Marley's Souza vs. Hermansson picks at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Fight Night 150 picks we'll share is that Marley is backing Jason Gonzalez (+120) to defeat veteran Jim Miller (-140) in an undercard lightweight matchup.

The 35-year-old Miller (29-13) has lost five of his last six bouts, while Gonzalez (11-4) looks to bounce back from a submission loss to Gregor Gillespie in September. "Gonzalez is the more dangerous striker," Marley told SportsLine. "Miller is toward the end of his career. He is 1-5 in his last six fights and his one win was only 1:29 into the first round." Gonzalez has had only one fight reach the third round, and that was his very first career bout against Chris Camacho. He's lost two of his last three fights, but had won five straight prior to that.

