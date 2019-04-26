UFC Fight Night 150 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Jacare vs. Hermansson, Hardy vs Smoliakov

Rising contenders known for their action-packed bouts meet on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 150 as Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza faces Jack Hermansson in a battle of top-10 middleweights. The UFC Fight Night 150 card takes place at the BT&T Center just west of Fort Lauderdale, with preliminary bouts scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card two hours later. Although it's difficult to stand out in arguably the promotion's most talent-stacked division, Souza and Hermansson have managed to do just that. Souza (26-6-1) has received Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night honors in five of his last six bouts and is coming off a dramatic knockout of former champion Chris Weidman. Meanwhile, Hermansson (19-4) received Performance of the Night for his first-round submission of David Branch in March. Souza is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) against Hermansson (+170) in the latest Souza vs. Hermansson odds. In the co-main event, former NFL player Greg Hardy takes on Dmitrii Smoliakov in a heavyweight bout. Hardy is a -350 favorite in the current Hardy vs. Smoliakov odds, up from an open of -320.

Before you make any UFC Fight Night 150 picks, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting/DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 149, Marley advised SportsLine members that Alistair Overeem (-245) would win via technical knockout against Aleksei Oleinik (+200). That's exactly what happened as Overeem finished the fight in the first round. Marley also accurately predicted a unanimous-decision victory for Islam Makhachev (-450) against Arman Tsarukyan (+360) in the co-main event.

What's more, at the epic UFC 236 card two weeks ago, Marley told SportsLine members that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Also, in the UFC 236 co-main event, Marley called Israel Adesanya's (-175) narrow decision win against the fierce Kelvin Gastelum (+155) in a bout that is an early candidate for Fight of the Year.

Now, with UFC Fight Night 150 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event winner has a chance to enter a crowded title picture in a stacked division. Souza, 39, is an expert grappler who is widely considered one of the top UFC fighters who has yet to compete for a title. He is coming off one of the most impressive performances of his career in a knockout victory over former champ Chris Weidman last November. The 30-year-old Hermansson is a versatile fighter whose stock is on the rise following a three-fight win streak. His last two wins have come from guillotine chokes, and he's just a month removed from his first-round victory over David Branch. You can only see Marley's Souza vs. Hermansson picks at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Fight Night 150 picks we'll share is that Marley is backing Cory Sandhagen (+115) to pull the upset of John Lineker (-135) in a main-card bantamweight bout. Sandhagen (10-1) has stopped his first three UFC opponents, while Lineker (31-8) has won eight of his last nine bouts.

"Sandhagen has looked impressive since he joined the UFC. He is well-rounded and, if he takes this fight to the ground, he should have the edge at UFC Fort Lauderdale," Marley told SportsLine. "He also strikes at a higher pace on his feet and is more accurate, with better defense." None of Sandhagen's UFC fights has gone past the second round, with the first two ending in knockouts. His last fight against Mario Bautista in January resulted in an armbar submission just three-and-a-half minutes in.

Marley also has picks locked in for Souza vs. Hermansson, Hardy vs. Smoliakov and every other fight on this stacked UFC Fight Night 150 card. Those picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Souza vs. Hermansson and Hardy vs. Smoliakov? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over at UFC Fight Night 150, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $20,000 in MMA picks in the last year.