UFC Fight Night 151 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Iaquinta vs. Cerrone, Brunson vs. Theodorou

MMA action returns to Canada on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 151 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. The UFC Fight Night 151 card features a stacked lineup that includes Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta and Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou on the main card, as well as several intriguing undercard bouts. DraftKings is offering an MMA $100K Throwdown with $25K going to the winner, so employing the optimal UFC Fight Night 151 DFS strategy could pay off in tournaments and cash games. That's exactly why you'll want to see the UFC picks and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before filling out your MMA DFS rosters.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, including producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past year.

At UFC Fight Night 150 last week, McClure was all over former NFL player Greg Hardy as a value pick on DraftKings. The result: Hardy recorded a first-round knockout against Dmitrii Smoliakov, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on the way to a profitable day. Now McClure has set his sights on the UFC Ottawa card.

One of his top UFC Fight Night 151 picks for Saturday is Walt Harris at $8,900 on DraftKings as he takes on Sergey Spivak in a heavyweight bought. Harris, known as "The Big Ticket," has a huge experience edge as he takes on a fighter who is making his UFC debut. That could mean an early knockout for Harris since he'll look to end this fight quickly, so confidently lock him in to take advantage of a huge mismatch.

McClure's optimal MMA DFS strategy also involves rostering Cole Smith at $7,700 on DraftKings as he takes on Mitch Gagnon in a bantamweight bout. Smith is a slight Vegas underdog, but McClure is high on him as a value pick because he's taking on a fighter in Gagnon who has been on a break since 2016 and lost his last two UFC matches.

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is a must-play because his fight is a huge mismatch. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in DFS or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC Fight Night 151 in Ottawa? And which value fighter needs to be on your roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineup for UFC Fight Night 151, and cash in big on MMA DFS.