UFC Fight Night 151 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Iaquinta vs. Cerrone, Brunson vs Theodorou

Veteran lightweight contenders clash Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 151 as Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone takes on Al Iaquinta. The 12-bout UFC on ESPN+ 9 card takes place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Preliminary fights begin at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. Iaquinta (14-4-1) and Cerrone (35-11-1) are among the promotion's most popular fighters and known for their action-packed battles. Iaquinta, ranked No. 4, is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Cerrone, ranked No. 8, is priced as a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Iaquinta vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event, Derek Brunson faces Elias Theodorou in a middleweight fight, with the latest Brunson vs. Theodorou odds showing both fighters going off at -110 (risk $110 to win $100). Before you make any UFC Fight Night 151 picks or MMA predictions, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows that Iaquinta and Cerrone should be at maximum motivation because the winner has an opportunity to climb the ladder toward a title shot in a stacked lightweight division. Poirier won the interim title by defeating Holloway and holds the top spot, while sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is shelved because of a suspension.

Both main event combatants also appear to be at the peak of their careers. Iaquinta, 32, has won six of his last seven bouts, with the only loss coming by decision to Nurmagomedov in a fight he took on less than a week's notice. He is coming off a decision win against rising contender Kevin Lee in December.

Cerrone, 36, holds the record for most career victories in UFC with 22 and most fights with the promotion at 30. He is known for his durability and fearlessness and is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Cerrone has won three of his past four fights and stopped surging prospect Alexander Hernandez in their January bout. You can head to SportsLine to see Marley's UFC on ESPN+ 8 picks for Iaquinta vs. Cerrone and every other fight.

One pick we'll share for UFC Fight Night 151: Marley is backing Shane Burgos (-170) to defeat Cub Swanson (+150) in a main-card featherweight bout.

"This is Burgos' fight to lose, and the only way I see him losing it is by knockout," Marley told SportsLine. "Burgos is the better striker and, on average, lands two-plus more significant strikes per minute than Swanson. He also has 100 percent takedown accuracy and a 94 percent takedown defense. This fight should stay standing, and I like Burgos in a striking battle."

