UFC Fight Night 151 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Iaquinta vs. Cerrone, Brunson vs Theodorou

Al Iaquinta and Donald Cerrone are known for their brash exteriors and fearless fighting styles. The top-10 lightweights are all but assured of providing an action-packed fight when they meet Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 151 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. The 12-fight UFC on ESPN+ 9 card starts with preliminary bouts at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main UFC Fight Night 151 card at 8 p.m. ET. Both combatants are looking build off impressive performances in their previous bouts. Iaquinta won a decision in a five-round battle against Kevin Lee in December, while Cerrone stopped surging contender Alexander Hernandez in January. The fourth-ranked Iaquinta is a -130 sportsbook favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Cerrone (35-11-1), ranked No. 8, is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Iaquinta vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event of UFC Ottawa, Derek Brunson (-110) faces Elias Theodorou (-110) in a middleweight fight. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 151 picks, listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $20,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 150, Marley advised SportsLine members that underdog Cory Sandhagen (+115) would upset rugged veteran John Lineker (-135) in a bantamweight bout. The result: Sandhagen used his reach advantage and timing to control most of the action and take a decision victory.

Moreover, at UFC 236, Marley told SportsLine members that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Now, with the UFC Fight Night 151 card fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 12-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows that Iaquinta and Cerrone should be at maximum motivation because the winner has an opportunity to climb the ladder toward a title shot in a stacked lightweight division. Poirier won the interim title by defeating Holloway and holds the top spot, while sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is shelved because of a suspension.

Both main event combatants also appear to be at the peak of their careers. Iaquinta, 32, has won six of his last seven bouts, with the only loss coming by decision to Nurmagomedov in a fight he took on less than a week's notice. He is coming off a decision win against rising contender Kevin Lee in December.

Cerrone, 36, holds the record for most career victories in UFC with 22 and most fights with the promotion at 30. He is known for his durability and fearlessness and is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Cerrone has won three of his past four fights and stopped surging prospect Alexander Hernandez in their January bout. You can head to SportsLine to see Marley's UFC on ESPN+ 8 picks for Iaquinta vs. Cerrone and every other fight.

One pick we'll share for UFC Fight Night 151: Marley is backing Walt Harris (-160) to defeat Sergey Spivak (+140) in a main-card heavyweight clash.

Harris (11-7-1) has won three of his last five fights and is looking to get back in the win column at UFC Fight Night Ottawa after his last bout against Andrei Arlovski was ruled a no-contest. Spivak (9-0) makes his UFC debut following an undefeated run in the World Warriors Fighting Championship promotion. "Spivak is making his UFC debut and is facing a big step up in competition," Marley told SportsLine. "Harris will be his first stiff test, and a dangerous one as well. If Harris pulls the trigger, winning by knockout is the most likely outcome." Book Harris over Spivak via knockout as one of your top UFC picks for Saturday.

Marley also has picks locked in for Cerrone vs. Iaquinta, Brunson vs. Theodorou and every other fight on this stacked UFC Fight Night Ottawa card. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Iaquinta vs. Cerrone and Brunson vs. Theodorou? And how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine right now to see which fighters you need to be all over Saturday at UFC Fight Night 151, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $20,000 in MMA bets in the last year.