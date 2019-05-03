UFC Fight Night 151 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Iaquinta vs. Cerrone, Brunson vs Theodorou

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is noted for being one of the most accurate and fearsome strikers in UFC history. Al Iaquinta is known for his straightforward approach and relentless pressure. Their clash of styles should make for a fan-friendly bout when the popular top-10 lightweights meet Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 151 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. The 12-bout UFC on ESPN+ 9 card kicks off with preliminary fights at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card three hours later. Cerrone (35-11-1), ranked No. 8, is looking for a potential title shot to add to his list of accolades, which includes the most wins in UFC history at 22. Iaquinta (14-4-1), ranked No. 4, has seen his stock rise following a series of impressive wins, including a decision victory in a rematch with Kevin Lee in his last bout. Iaquinta is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Iaquinta vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event of UFC Ottawa, Elias Theodorou faces Derek Brunson in a middleweight clash. Both fighters are even at -110 in the latest Theodorou vs. Brunson odds.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 150, underdog Cory Sandhagen (+115) upset rugged veteran John Lineker (-135) in a bantamweight bout. Sandhagen used his reach advantage and timing to control most of the action and take a decision victory.

At UFC 236, underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) won a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters.

Marley knows that Iaquinta and Cerrone should be at maximum motivation because the winner has an opportunity to climb the ladder toward a title shot in a stacked lightweight division. Poirier won the interim title by defeating Holloway and holds the top spot, while sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is shelved because of a suspension.

Both main event combatants also appear to be at the peak of their careers. Iaquinta, 32, has won six of his last seven bouts, with the only loss coming by decision to Nurmagomedov in a fight he took on less than a week's notice. He is coming off a decision win against rising contender Kevin Lee in December.

Cerrone, 36, holds the record for most career victories in UFC with 22 and most fights with the promotion at 30. He is known for his durability and fearlessness and is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Cerrone has won three of his past four fights and stopped surging prospect Alexander Hernandez in their January bout. You can head to SportsLine to see Marley's UFC on ESPN+ 8 picks for Iaquinta vs. Cerrone and every other fight.

One pick we'll share for UFC Fight Night 151: Marley is backing Merab Dvalishvili (-150) to defeat Brad Katona (+130) in a main-card bantamweight clash.

Dvalishvili (8-4) is coming off a win against Terrion Ware following two straight losses, while Katona (8-0) looks to win his third straight UFC fight and keep his professional record spotless.

"In a striking match, I would favor Katona. He throws more volume on his feet and lands at a much higher accuracy rate," Marley told SportsLine. "However, Katona doesn't have knockout power, so he will likely need to win a decision with his striking. I don't see that happening. He will spend too much time on his back to be able to win a three-round fight, so I'm picking Dvalishvili at UFC Fight Night Ottawa."

