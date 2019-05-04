UFC Fight Night 151 odds, top predictions: MMA insider picks Iaquinta vs. Cerrone, Brunson vs Theodorou

Al Iaquinta sells high-priced real estate when he isn't training for UFC fights. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone owns and operates a ranch that has a built-in MMA training facility. The eclectic top-10 lightweights square off Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 151 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The main card of the 12-fight event is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts set for 5 p.m. ET. The winner will get in contention for a title shot in a stacked lightweight division. Iaquinta, ranked No. 4, is a -130 sportsbook favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while the No. 8-ranked Cerrone, is a +110 underdog (bet $100 to win $110) in the Cerrone vs. Iaquinta odds. In the co-main event, Derek Brunson meets Elias Theodorou in a battle of middleweight contenders with both listed at -110 on the money line in the Brunson vs. Theodorou odds. Before you make any UFC Fight Night 151 picks, check out the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA wagering and DFS shows.

Just last week at UFC Fight Night 150, Marley advised SportsLine members that underdog Cory Sandhagen (+115) would upset rugged veteran John Lineker (-135) in a bantamweight bout. The result: Sandhagen used his reach advantage and timing to control most of the action and take a decision victory.

Moreover, at UFC 236, Marley told SportsLine members that underdog Dustin Poirier (+185) would win a close decision against Max Holloway (-225) in a bout for the interim lightweight title. Marley was on point again, as Poirier took the upper hand in a classic and close battle between two of the UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters. Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is way up.

Marley knows that Iaquinta and Cerrone should be at maximum motivation because the winner has an opportunity to climb the ladder toward a title shot in a stacked lightweight division. Poirier won the interim title by defeating Holloway and holds the top spot, while sitting champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is shelved because of a suspension.

Both main event combatants also appear to be at the peak of their careers. Iaquinta, 32, has won six of his last seven bouts, with the only loss coming by decision to Nurmagomedov in a fight he took on less than a week's notice. He is coming off a decision win against rising contender Kevin Lee in December.

Cerrone, 36, is known for his durability and fearlessness and is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Cerrone has won three of his past four fights and stopped surging prospect Alexander Hernandez in their January bout.

Nordine Taleb (-330) is predicted to defeat Kyle Prepolec (+270) by way of unanimous decision.

"I see Taleb being the better fighter everywhere here and he should be a lot stronger and should be able to get this fight where ever he wants it," Marley told SportsLine. "He likely plays it safe with this short notice fight and I don't see him taking many unnecessary risks. I think he cruises to a decision win here, but he could get a knockout as well."

