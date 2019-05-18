UFC Fight Night 152 odds, best predictions: Top MMA expert picks Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kevin Lee

Rafael dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion who desperately needs a victory to avoid falling out of contention for a shot at a welterweight title. Kevin Lee is a rising star who has lost two of his past three bouts against top-ranked opponents. The stakes are high for both fighters when they meet Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152. The 13-bout card takes place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y. The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights starting at 5 p.m. ET. Dos Anjos (28-11) is ranked third at welterweight and looking to bounce back from a winless 2018, which included a decision loss to current champ Kamaru Usman. Lee (17-4) is ranked No. 7 at lightweight but is moving up a division following a decision loss to Al Iaquinta. Dos Anjos is the sportsbook favorite at a price of -115 (risk $115 to win $100), while Lee is -105 (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Dos Anjos vs. Lee odds.

Marley knows that dos Anjos and Lee are eager to get back on track, and the winner is likely to re-enter the title picture. Dos Anjos, 34, lost a decision to Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title last June before going the distance with Usman in November. The two-fight losing streak ties the longest of his career.

Lee, 27, fell to Tony Ferguson in October 2017 for the interim lightweight title. He bounced back with a win over Edson Barboza, but lost a close decision to his rival, Iaquinta, in December. Lee has said he believes he will be stronger at welterweight because he can avoid the draining weight cut required at lightweight. You can see his Dos Anjos vs. Lee picks at SportsLine.

One of Marley's UFC Fight Night 152 picks that we can tell you: He is backing Aspen Ladd (-300) to get the better of Sijara Eubanks (+250) in a women's bantamweight clash on the undercard.

Ladd (7-0) seeks her third straight UFC victory, while Eubanks (4-2) hasn't lost since dropping a decision to Ladd in January 2017 when both were part of the Invicta FC promotion.

"Both have improved since then, but Ladd even more so," Marley told SportsLine. "She is also 10 years younger and on the way up, while the 34-year-old Sijara will be on the way down before too long. I see Ladd being the more dominant fighter and being able to control where this fight takes place."

Lee vs. Dos Anjos (-115)

Krantz vs. Luque (-700)

Eubanks vs. Ladd (-300)

Heinisch vs. Carlos Jr. (-190)

Lentz vs. Oliveira (-360)

Hubbard vs. Ramos (-425)

Spencer vs. Anderson (-145)

Dawson vs. Trizano (-140)

Jourdain vs. Green (-550)

Herman vs. Cummins (-240)

Pereira vs. Roberts (-260)

Cummings vs. Giles (-150)

Erosa vs. Arce (-700)